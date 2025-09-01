HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala police launch probe into Rs 25 cr online scam

Mon, 01 September 2025
Share:
22:45
File image
File image
The Kerala police have launched an investigation after a man alleged that he was cheated of nearly Rs 24.8 crore through an online trading scam. 

The complaint, filed by Nimesh E at the Cyber Crime police station in Kochi, names a person called Daniel as the accused. 

According to the FIR, Nimesh was contacted between March 2023 and August 2025 through phone calls and a Telegram account called @capitalix_bot, and was told that he could earn high profits by trading through the website www.capitalix.com. 

Believing the promise, he transferred a total of Rs 24,76,21,042 from different bank accounts over multiple transactions, it said. 

Police said the accused failed to return the promised profits, leading to the complaint of cheating and unlawful gain. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Trump renews tariff warning as Modi meets Putin, Xi
Trump renews tariff warning as Modi meets Putin, Xi

He added that India sells to the US, its biggest "client", "massive" amounts of goods, "but we sell them very little - Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades."

LIVE! US-India ties reaching new heights: Embassy
LIVE! US-India ties reaching new heights: Embassy

OBCs will hit streets if....: Bhujbal on Maratha quota
OBCs will hit streets if....: Bhujbal on Maratha quota

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal opposes including Marathas in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota, citing limited reservation available for existing OBC communities and warning of potential protests if their share is reduced.

Clear off streets, follow HC order: Jarange to protesters
Clear off streets, follow HC order: Jarange to protesters

The Bombay high court on Monday said the entire city has been brought to a standstill due to the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange, and the protest has not been peaceful and violated all conditions.

Modi meets Putin, says humanity's call to end hostilities
Modi meets Putin, says humanity's call to end hostilities

India and Russia always stood "shoulder-to-shoulder" even in the most difficult situations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, against the backdrop of possibly the worst phase in New Delhi's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV