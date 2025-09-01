Jarange stir: Fadnavis meets Shinde, Ajit Pawar

17:17





Jarange has been on a hunger strike since August 29 at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai seeking Kunbi status for Marathas, which would allow them to avail quota benefits since the Kunbis are part of the Other Backward Classes (OBC). Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub committee on Maratha quota, and retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde, who heads the committee set up to scrutinise Kunbi records as per the Hyderabad, Satara and other gazettes, were also present at the meeting.





The government wants to find a legally sustainable solution to the Maratha quota issue, Vikhe Patil told reporters. The state government is deliberating on various court judgments that have said the Marathas are not socially backward and cannot be called 'Kunbis'. PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday discussed with his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar the situation arising out of the Maratha quota stir headed by activist Manoj Jarange.