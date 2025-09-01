HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'It was a productive visit': PM heads back to India

Mon, 01 September 2025
14:29
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for India after a fruitful visit to China for participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Monday. During his visit, he also held bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a post on X, PM Modi called the visit "productive" and highlighted how he emphasised India's position on key global issues. He wrote, "Concluding a productive visit to China, where I attended the SCO Summit and interacted with various world leaders. Also emphasised India's stand on key global issues. Thankful to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government and people for the successful organisation of this Summit."

PM Modi, during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, affirmed that cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow is vital for global peace, stability and prosperity. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, where he gave a call for action against terror financing and radicalisation. 

He brought attention to the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and urged the group to hold countries that perpetrate and support cross-border terrorism accountable. He also congratulated Kyrgyzstan on assuming the presidency of the SCO. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul warns of 'hydrogen bomb' at 'vote adhikar' yatra
LIVE! Rahul warns of 'hydrogen bomb' at 'vote adhikar' yatra

SC rejects PIL against 20% ethanol-blended petrol
SC rejects PIL against 20% ethanol-blended petrol

The Supreme Court rejected a PIL challenging the nationwide rollout of 20% ethanol-blended petrol (EBP-20), citing benefits to sugarcane farmers. The plea alleged incompatibility issues with older vehicles.

SCO condemns Pahalgam attack, echoes India on terrorism
SCO condemns Pahalgam attack, echoes India on terrorism

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and concurred with India's position that 'double standards' in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable.

Modi meets Putin, calls for ending Ukraine conflict asap
Modi meets Putin, calls for ending Ukraine conflict asap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that it is humanity's call to end the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible during talks at the SCO summit in Tianjin.

UP shopkeeper stunned by Rs 141 crore tax notice
UP shopkeeper stunned by Rs 141 crore tax notice

A grocery store owner in Bulandshahr alleges his PAN card was misused to set up six companies in Delhi after receiving an Income Tax notice for sales exceeding Rs 141 crore.

