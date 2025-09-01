'It was a productive visit': PM heads back to India

14:29





In a post on X, PM Modi called the visit "productive" and highlighted how he emphasised India's position on key global issues. He wrote, "Concluding a productive visit to China, where I attended the SCO Summit and interacted with various world leaders. Also emphasised India's stand on key global issues. Thankful to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government and people for the successful organisation of this Summit."





PM Modi, during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, affirmed that cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow is vital for global peace, stability and prosperity.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, where he gave a call for action against terror financing and radicalisation.





He brought attention to the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and urged the group to hold countries that perpetrate and support cross-border terrorism accountable. He also congratulated Kyrgyzstan on assuming the presidency of the SCO. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for India after a fruitful visit to China for participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Monday. During his visit, he also held bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.