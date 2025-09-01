HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Mon, 01 September 2025
Share:
09:40
image
The Indian Army troops on Monday scuttled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar Sector of Poonch district, officials said. Troops guarding the border noticed a group of terrorists trying to sneak into the country from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, they said. 

The movement was noticed near Dabbi village of Balakote area in the early hours of the day. Heavy gunfire was exchanged between the two sides. There was no immediate report of any casualty on either side. The whole area has been cordoned off, and a massive search operation is underway, officials said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Some nations openly supporting terrorism: PM@SCO
LIVE! Some nations openly supporting terrorism: PM@SCO

Navarro: 'Brahmins Profiteering Off Indian People'
Navarro: 'Brahmins Profiteering Off Indian People'

'Modi's a great leader... But I don't understand why he's getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping...'

'China Is Discovering That Hostility With India Is...'
'China Is Discovering That Hostility With India Is...'

'If they can be duplicitous, we can be equally duplicitous.''If they offer friendship, we reciprocate.''If they choose hostility, we respond with equal hostility.'

Trump's Tariffs Loom Over Modi-Putin Meeting
Trump's Tariffs Loom Over Modi-Putin Meeting

New Delhi, while opting not to retaliate yet to the American tariffs, has in recent weeks sought to reinforce its friendship with Moscow, and recalibrate its ties with Beijing rather than surrender to Washington's diktats.

'New Delhi Can Hobnob With Beijing, But...'
'New Delhi Can Hobnob With Beijing, But...'

'...it should not delude itself into thinking that India's security or its great-power ambitions will be advanced by those partnerships.'<br />'Instead, what India should focus on is on riding out the next three-and-a-half years of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV