HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India, Russia have always stood shoulder to shoulder: PM

Mon, 01 September 2025
Share:
12:17
image
During his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin, China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I always feel that meeting you has been a memorable experience. We get an opportunity to exchange information on many things. We have been in constant touch. There have been many high-level meetings between the two sides on a regular basis. 

"140 crore Indians are eagerly waiting for you for our 23rd summit in December this year. This reflects the depth and breadth of the special and privileged partnership. India and Russia have always stood shoulder to shoulder even in the most difficult situations. Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity.

"We have been continuously discussing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. We welcome all the recent efforts for peace. We hope that all parties will move forward constructively. A way has to be found to end the conflict as soon as possible and establish lasting peace. This is the call of the entire humanity."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Had excellent meeting with Putin, says Modi@SCO
LIVE! Had excellent meeting with Putin, says Modi@SCO

SCO condemns Pahalgam attack, echoes India on terrorism
SCO condemns Pahalgam attack, echoes India on terrorism

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and concurred with India's position that 'double standards' in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable.

Modi meets Putin, calls for ending Ukraine conflict asap
Modi meets Putin, calls for ending Ukraine conflict asap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that it is humanity's call to end the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible during talks at the SCO summit in Tianjin.

Modi, Putin travel in same car for bilateral meet
Modi, Putin travel in same car for bilateral meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday travelled in the same car to the venue of their bilateral meeting in Tianjin, China, after the Shanghai Cooperation Meeting (SCO) Summit.

'China Is Discovering That Hostility With India Is...'
'China Is Discovering That Hostility With India Is...'

'If they can be duplicitous, we can be equally duplicitous.''If they offer friendship, we reciprocate.''If they choose hostility, we respond with equal hostility.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV