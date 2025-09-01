HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India offered tariff cuts, but it's getting late, Trump warns

Mon, 01 September 2025
Share:
19:35
image
US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that India has now "offered" to cut its tariffs to nothing, "but it's getting late', as he said that India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia and very little from the US. 

"What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. 

He added that India sells to the US, its biggest "client', "massive" amounts of goods, "but we sell them very little - Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades." 

The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India, he said. 

"It has been a totally one sided disaster! Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the US. They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!!!' Trump said. 

Trump's comments come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India offered tariff cuts, but it's getting late, Trump warns
LIVE! India offered tariff cuts, but it's getting late, Trump warns

HC asks Jarange, supporters to vacate city streets
HC asks Jarange, supporters to vacate city streets

The Bombay high court on Monday said the entire city has been brought to a standstill due to the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange, and the protest has not been peaceful and violated all conditions.

Will implement HC order on Maratha stir, says Fadnavis
Will implement HC order on Maratha stir, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assures implementation of Bombay High Court directives regarding the Maratha quota protest led by Manoj Jarange, while also exploring legal options to resolve the issue. He condemned...

Ex-VP Dhankhar moves to private farmhouse in Delhi
Ex-VP Dhankhar moves to private farmhouse in Delhi

Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has moved to a private farmhouse in Delhi after resigning from his post. He will stay there until he is allocated an official residence.

Modi meets Putin, says humanity's call to end hostilities
Modi meets Putin, says humanity's call to end hostilities

India and Russia always stood "shoulder-to-shoulder" even in the most difficult situations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, against the backdrop of possibly the worst phase in New Delhi's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV