HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India has been bearing brunt of terrorism: Modi@ SCO

Mon, 01 September 2025
Share:
10:06
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers India's statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) Members Session in Tianjin, China. He says, "I am happy to participate in the SCO Summit. I want to thank President Xi Jinping for giving us a grand welcome. Today is the Independence Day of Uzbekistan, I congratulate them as well.

"India has played a very positive role as a member of the SCO. India's vision and policy for the SCO is based on three important pillars. S - Security, C- Connectivity and O - Opportunity. "India has been bearing the brunt of the terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly country that stood with us in this hour of grief.

"We have to say clearly and unanimously that no double standards are acceptable on terrorism." says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) Members Session in Tianjin, China.

"Security, peace and stability are the basis of development of any country. But terrorism, separatism and extremism are big challenges in this path. Terrorism is not just a challenge to the security of a country but a common challenge for all of humanity. No country, no society, no citizen can consider itself safe from it. Therefore, India has emphasised unity in the fight against terrorism...India took the initiative to fight Al Qaeda and the terrorist organisations associated with it by leading the Joint Information Operation...We raised our voice against terror financing. I express gratitude for your support in it."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Some nations openly supporting terrorism: PM@SCO
LIVE! Some nations openly supporting terrorism: PM@SCO

Navarro: 'Brahmins Profiteering Off Indian People'
Navarro: 'Brahmins Profiteering Off Indian People'

'Modi's a great leader... But I don't understand why he's getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping...'

'China Is Discovering That Hostility With India Is...'
'China Is Discovering That Hostility With India Is...'

'If they can be duplicitous, we can be equally duplicitous.''If they offer friendship, we reciprocate.''If they choose hostility, we respond with equal hostility.'

Trump's Tariffs Loom Over Modi-Putin Meeting
Trump's Tariffs Loom Over Modi-Putin Meeting

New Delhi, while opting not to retaliate yet to the American tariffs, has in recent weeks sought to reinforce its friendship with Moscow, and recalibrate its ties with Beijing rather than surrender to Washington's diktats.

'New Delhi Can Hobnob With Beijing, But...'
'New Delhi Can Hobnob With Beijing, But...'

'...it should not delude itself into thinking that India's security or its great-power ambitions will be advanced by those partnerships.'<br />'Instead, what India should focus on is on riding out the next three-and-a-half years of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV