India has been bearing brunt of terrorism: Modi@ SCO

"India has played a very positive role as a member of the SCO. India's vision and policy for the SCO is based on three important pillars. S - Security, C- Connectivity and O - Opportunity. "India has been bearing the brunt of the terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly country that stood with us in this hour of grief.





"We have to say clearly and unanimously that no double standards are acceptable on terrorism." says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) Members Session in Tianjin, China.





"Security, peace and stability are the basis of development of any country. But terrorism, separatism and extremism are big challenges in this path. Terrorism is not just a challenge to the security of a country but a common challenge for all of humanity. No country, no society, no citizen can consider itself safe from it. Therefore, India has emphasised unity in the fight against terrorism...India took the initiative to fight Al Qaeda and the terrorist organisations associated with it by leading the Joint Information Operation...We raised our voice against terror financing. I express gratitude for your support in it."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers India's statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) Members Session in Tianjin, China. He says, "I am happy to participate in the SCO Summit. I want to thank President Xi Jinping for giving us a grand welcome. Today is the Independence Day of Uzbekistan, I congratulate them as well.