HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IMD forecasts heavy rain in Odisha from Sep 1-5

Mon, 01 September 2025
Share:
19:15
File image
File image
As another low-pressure system brews in the Bay of Bengal, Odisha is likely to receive heavy rain till September 5, the IMD said on Monday.

In a special bulletin, the weather office said, "A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal, triggering heavy rain and thunderstorms over various districts during September 1 to 5."

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am, Bandhugaon in Koraput district received 10 cm of rain, followed by Banki (9 cm), Naraj (9 cm), Mundali (7 cm) and Narsinghpur (6 cm) all in Cuttack district, Deogarh (6 cm), Chendipada in Angul (5 cm), Dabugan in Nabarangpur (5 cm), Ranpur in Nayagarh (4 cm), Raikia in Kandhamal (4 cm), Kutra in Sundargarh (4 cm), and Tangi in Khurda (4 cm).

The weather office issued a yellow warning (be aware) of heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning in the districts of Nawarangpur, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput till 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The IMD also issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri and Koraput.

With sea conditions expected to be very rough on Tuesday and Wednesday along and off the Odisha coast, and over the north and west-central Bay of Bengal, the IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from September 1 to 3. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

HC asks Jarange, supporters to vacate city streets
HC asks Jarange, supporters to vacate city streets

The Bombay high court on Monday said the entire city has been brought to a standstill due to the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange, and the protest has not been peaceful and violated all conditions.

Will implement HC order on Maratha stir, says Fadnavis
Will implement HC order on Maratha stir, says Fadnavis

The administration will implement the Bombay high court directives on Manoj Jarange-led Maratha quota protest, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

Maratha quota protesters vandalise bus, manhandle passengers
Maratha quota protesters vandalise bus, manhandle passengers

Ex-VP Dhankhar moves to private farmhouse in Delhi
Ex-VP Dhankhar moves to private farmhouse in Delhi

Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has moved to a private farmhouse in Delhi after resigning from his post. He will stay there until he is allocated an official residence.

Modi meets Putin, says humanity's call to end hostilities
Modi meets Putin, says humanity's call to end hostilities

India and Russia always stood "shoulder-to-shoulder" even in the most difficult situations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, against the backdrop of possibly the worst phase in New Delhi's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV