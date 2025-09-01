IMD forecasts heavy rain in Odisha from Sep 1-5

19:15

In a special bulletin, the weather office said, "A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal, triggering heavy rain and thunderstorms over various districts during September 1 to 5."





In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am, Bandhugaon in Koraput district received 10 cm of rain, followed by Banki (9 cm), Naraj (9 cm), Mundali (7 cm) and Narsinghpur (6 cm) all in Cuttack district, Deogarh (6 cm), Chendipada in Angul (5 cm), Dabugan in Nabarangpur (5 cm), Ranpur in Nayagarh (4 cm), Raikia in Kandhamal (4 cm), Kutra in Sundargarh (4 cm), and Tangi in Khurda (4 cm).





The weather office issued a yellow warning (be aware) of heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning in the districts of Nawarangpur, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput till 8.30 am on Tuesday.





The IMD also issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri and Koraput.





With sea conditions expected to be very rough on Tuesday and Wednesday along and off the Odisha coast, and over the north and west-central Bay of Bengal, the IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from September 1 to 3. -- PTI

