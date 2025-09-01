HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Himachal rain havoc: 819 roads, 424 supply water supply disrupted

Mon, 01 September 2025
Share:
16:43
image
The monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh continues to batter infrastructure, with 819 roads, including three national highways, 1,236 electricity transformers and 424 water supply schemes disrupted across the state, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). 

The cumulative death toll in the state since June 20 has reached 320, of which 166 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and electrocution, while 154 deaths occurred in road accidents, the SDMA said. 

The state's road network has been severely impacted, with major blockages reported on NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305, along with hundreds of rural link roads cut off due to landslides and debris flows. Districts such as Chamba (253 roads), Mandi (206), Kullu (175), and Kangra (61) are among the worst affected. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

HC asks Jarange, supporters to vacate city streets
HC asks Jarange, supporters to vacate city streets

The Bombay high court on Monday said the entire city has been brought to a standstill due to the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange, and the protest has not been peaceful and violated all conditions.

LIVE! Want to try Malai Paneer with dead rat garnish?
LIVE! Want to try Malai Paneer with dead rat garnish?

Rahul warns BJP: 'Hydrogen bomb' on 'vote chori' coming
Rahul warns BJP: 'Hydrogen bomb' on 'vote chori' coming

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party will soon come out with a 'hydrogen bomb' of revelations about 'vote chori' and after that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to show his face to the country.

Will Barkya In Beed Get Maratha Quotas?
Will Barkya In Beed Get Maratha Quotas?

'Life in India is better only for those who have reservations.'

Putin offered lift to Modi in his car, spoke for 50 mins
Putin offered lift to Modi in his car, spoke for 50 mins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was offered a lift by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his AURUS limousine to reach the venue of their bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV