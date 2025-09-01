Himachal rain havoc: 819 roads, 424 supply water supply disrupted

16:43





The cumulative death toll in the state since June 20 has reached 320, of which 166 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and electrocution, while 154 deaths occurred in road accidents, the SDMA said.





The state's road network has been severely impacted, with major blockages reported on NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305, along with hundreds of rural link roads cut off due to landslides and debris flows. Districts such as Chamba (253 roads), Mandi (206), Kullu (175), and Kangra (61) are among the worst affected. -- ANI

The monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh continues to batter infrastructure, with 819 roads, including three national highways, 1,236 electricity transformers and 424 water supply schemes disrupted across the state, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).