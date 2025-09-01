Himachal Pradesh flood havoc: Toll climbs to 320

11:51





The disruption is widespread, with five national highways -- NH-03, NH-05, NH-707, NH-907, and NH-305 -- blocked at multiple locations. Districts like Kullu (175 roads blocked), Mandi (265), and Sirmaur (136) are among the worst affected in terms of road closures. Kullu also reported the highest transformer disruptions (457), followed by Solan (899) and Mandi (352). Water supply schemes have suffered severe disruptions in Mandi (53), Kullu (39), and Kinnaur (no impact), with damage primarily attributed to heavy rains and related slope failures.





The SDMA warned that continued rainfall in the coming days could further worsen the situation, particularly in vulnerable hill districts, and urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel on hilly stretches.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20, the death toll has climbed to 320, 166 caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, and electrocution, and 154 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Continuous heavy rainfall has left Himachal Pradesh reeling, with 788 roads, 2,174 distribution transformers (DTRs), and 365 water supply schemes disrupted across the state, SDMA informed.