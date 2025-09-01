HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida killed in Gaza, Israel says

Mon, 01 September 2025
12:13
Abu Obeida was killed in an aerial attack. Pic posted on X by @Israel_katz.
Abu Obeida, the spokesman for Hamas's armed wing, has been killed in an aerial attack in Gaza City, Israel has said.

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz congratulated the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel's security agency, Shin Bet, for the "flawless execution" in a post on X.

Hamas has not confirmed his death. The Palestinian armed group earlier said dozens of civilians were killed and injured in the Israeli air strikes on a residential building in the district.

Local journalists reported that at least seven people had been killed and 20 injured in the strikes on the densely populated al-Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City, with children among the casualties. -- BBC

