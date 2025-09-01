Had excellent meeting with Putin, says Modi@SCO





"Crisis in Ukraine did not arise as a result of an 'invasion' but as a result of a coup d'etat in Kyiv, supported by Ukraine's western allies," Putin slammed.





PM Narendra Modi also tweeted saying, "Had an excellent meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture. We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership remains a vital pillar of regional and global stability."





Putin remarks oppose the narrative pushed by Peter Navarro that the conflict is "PM Modi's war", accusing India of acting as a "laundromat for the Kremlin" while justifying its 50 per cent tariffs on India.





"Ukraine comes to us and Europe and says give us more money (for its war). Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing. Consumers and businesses, as well as workers, lose because India's high tariffs cause job losses, lower incomes, and reduced wages. The taxpayers lose because we have to fund Modi's war."





Navarro had told Bloomberg in an interview.Additionally, Putin said that dialogue within the SCO helps lay the foundation for a new Eurasian security system, replacing outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models.





"The SCO is steadily increasing its influence in addressing international issues. National currencies are being used more widely in mutual settlements for trade among SCO countries. The pace of development of cooperation within the SCO is impressive," said Putin.





Chinese President Xi called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to uphold fairness and justice while addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.





"We must promote a correct historical perspective on World War II, and oppose the Cold War mentality, block confrontation and bullying practices," Xi said.

Addressing the 25th SCO Heads of State Council summit, Putin slammed Ukraine's western allies, which he claimed supported the "coup d'etat in Kyiv", which ultimately resulted in the crisis in Ukraine.