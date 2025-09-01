HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
GST revenue rises 6.5% to Rs 1.86 lakh cr in Aug on higher domestic sales

Mon, 01 September 2025
GST collection in August rose 6.5 per cent to over Rs 1.86 lakh crore with increased domestic sales, and the upcoming festive season is likely to swell the kitty going forward. 

The August Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up is, however, lower than Rs 1.96 lakh crore collected in July. 

In August 2024, the collection was Rs 1.75 lakh crore. 

The gross domestic revenue grew 9.6 percent to Rs 1.37 lakh crore, while tax from imports dipped 1.2 per cent to Rs 49,354 crore in August. 

GST refunds were down 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 19,359 crore. 

EY Tax Partner Saurabh Agarwal said the significant dip in export refunds is a clear signal of the impact that global tariffs are having on the export sector. 

"Despite global headwinds and geopolitical tensions, robust domestic consumption has so far held its own, suggesting that India's growth trajectory remains on a solid footing," Agarwal said. 

Net GST revenue stood at Rs 1.67 lakh crore in August 2025, recording 10.7 percent year-on-year growth. 

Deloitte India Partner MS Mani said: "The increase in collections is in line with the GDP growth data shared recently and would give the policy makers the confidence to move ahead with GST 2.0 reforms slated to be discussed in the GST Council Meeting this week." -- PTI 

