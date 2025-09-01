HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gross GST mop-up rises 6.5 pc to Rs 1.86 lakh cr in August

Mon, 01 September 2025
Gross GST collection increased 6.5 per cent to over Rs 1.86 lakh crore in August on higher domestic revenues, as per government data released on Monday. Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was Rs 1.75 lakh crore in August 2024. 

Last month, the collection was Rs 1.96 lakh crore. The gross domestic revenue grew 9.6 per cent to Rs 1.37 lakh crore, while tax from imports dipped 1.2 per cent to Rs 49,354 crore in August. GST refunds were down 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 19,359 crore.

Net GST revenue stood at Rs 1.67 lakh crore in August 2025, recording 10.7 per cent year-on-year growth. The data is released just two days before the meeting of the GST Council, comprising Centre and states, which will deliberate on rate rationalisation and reducing number of tax slabs. PTI

