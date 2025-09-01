HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi: Yamuna crosses danger mark, flows above 205.33 metres

Mon, 01 September 2025
Share:
09:38
image
The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the danger mark on Sunday morning. The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres.

Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. The water level of the Yamuna is above 205.33 metres and is rising due to continuous heavy rainfall in Delhi for the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" forecast in New Delhi from August 31 to September 2. 

"Thunderstorm with rain' forecast has been issued for September 3, whereas "Rain or Thundershowers" forecast has been issued for September 4 and 5. On Thursday, a flood relief camp was set up in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, as the water level of the River Yamuna had crossed the danger mark the previous day.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Some nations openly supporting terrorism: PM@SCO
LIVE! Some nations openly supporting terrorism: PM@SCO

Navarro: 'Brahmins Profiteering Off Indian People'
Navarro: 'Brahmins Profiteering Off Indian People'

'Modi's a great leader... But I don't understand why he's getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping...'

'China Is Discovering That Hostility With India Is...'
'China Is Discovering That Hostility With India Is...'

'If they can be duplicitous, we can be equally duplicitous.''If they offer friendship, we reciprocate.''If they choose hostility, we respond with equal hostility.'

Trump's Tariffs Loom Over Modi-Putin Meeting
Trump's Tariffs Loom Over Modi-Putin Meeting

New Delhi, while opting not to retaliate yet to the American tariffs, has in recent weeks sought to reinforce its friendship with Moscow, and recalibrate its ties with Beijing rather than surrender to Washington's diktats.

'New Delhi Can Hobnob With Beijing, But...'
'New Delhi Can Hobnob With Beijing, But...'

'...it should not delude itself into thinking that India's security or its great-power ambitions will be advanced by those partnerships.'<br />'Instead, what India should focus on is on riding out the next three-and-a-half years of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV