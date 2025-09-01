Delhi: Yamuna crosses danger mark, flows above 205.33 metres

09:38





Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. The water level of the Yamuna is above 205.33 metres and is rising due to continuous heavy rainfall in Delhi for the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" forecast in New Delhi from August 31 to September 2.





"Thunderstorm with rain' forecast has been issued for September 3, whereas "Rain or Thundershowers" forecast has been issued for September 4 and 5. On Thursday, a flood relief camp was set up in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, as the water level of the River Yamuna had crossed the danger mark the previous day.

The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the danger mark on Sunday morning. The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres.