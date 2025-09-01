HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Connectivity that bypasses sovereignty loses trust: PM@SCO

Mon, 01 September 2025
10:13
"Connectivity that bypasses sovereignty loses trust and meaning," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) Members Session in Tianjin, China.

PM Modi says, "India has always believed that strong connectivity not only boosts trade but also opens doors to growth and trust. With this in mind, we are working on initiatives like the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor. This will help us improve connectivity with Afghanistan and the Central Asia.

"Today, India is moving ahead following the mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform. We have tried to turn every challenge into an opportunity... I invite all of you to be a part of India's development journey.

"It is a matter of happiness that the SCO is evolving with the changing needs of the times. Four new centres are being set up to tackle challenges such as organised crime, drug trafficking, cyber security. We welcome this reform oriented mindset."

