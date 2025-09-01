HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
All schools in Chandigarh to remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rains

Mon, 01 September 2025
23:55
File image
With heavy rains lashing Chandigarh for the past few days, all schools in the city will remain closed on Tuesday. 

The decision was taken following a meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of Mandip Singh Brar, chief secretary (in-charge), UT Chandigarh, to review the city's response to the heavy downpour. 

Chandigarh has received nearly 100 mm of rainfall since Sunday. 

"In view of the inclement weather, all schools of UT Chandigarh shall remain closed for academic purposes on September 2. However, schools are at liberty to call teachers for non-academic purposes," an official statement read. 

At the review meeting, Brar directed officials to continuously assess and monitor waterlogging, with special attention on vulnerable points. 

He instructed that water levels at Patiala Ki Rao (seasonal stream) be closely tracked and timely warnings issued to low-lying areas, if required. 

The police department was asked to ensure proper traffic regulation and safety measures in waterlogged stretches. 

The health department was directed to ensure an adequate supply of medicines and staff, keeping in view the possible increase in patient inflow from neighbouring states due to the recent heavy rains. 

Government departments were also asked to maintain the availability of emergency response teams, deploy machinery for quick relief operations, and avoid creating unnecessary panic. 

Notably, Punjab is under the grip of massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. -- PTI

