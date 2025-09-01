HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
1 killed, 14 hurt in clashes during Ganesh idol immersion in Odisha

Mon, 01 September 2025
17:36
File image
At least one person was killed and 14 others were injured in separate incidents of clashes during processions for Ganesh idol immersion in Odisha, the police said on Monday. 

Three other youths were also injured when they came in contact with a live wire while climbing a DJ vehicle during a procession, while a woman was swept away while bathing in a river after immersion of a Ganesh idol. 

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a clash between two groups over playing music during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Nayagarh district on Sunday night. 

The deceased, identified as Harihara Swain, was killed when he was trying to protect his son from the attackers, a police officer said. 

The incident took place in Karadapalli village under the jurisdiction of Fatehgarh police station following an altercation between people from Pathapur and Karadapalli areas during the procession, he said. 

Irate locals staged a protest at Bhapur market on Monday and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. 

They lifted the protest after receiving assurance from the police, he said. 

The injured persons have been sent to a local hospital for treatment, while the body of the deceased person has been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer said. -- PTI

