Zubeen's last film opens to packed house across Assam

Fri, 31 October 2025
12:39
'Roi Roi Binale' (Tears still flow), the last film featuring popular singer-composer Zubeen Garg who died in Singapore last month, opened to packed shows across Assam on Friday. 

The first screening took place as early as 4.25 am at a multiplex in Guwahati with people queuing to watch their favourite star on the big screen for the last time. Shows started from morning hours in all cities of the state, with the movie also having a simultaneous nationwide release. With tickets of all shows for the next one week sold out, Garg's musical is expected to break all past box office records for Assamese cinema in the future. 

Most halls have scheduled up to seven shows a day, running till wee hours the next day to cater to demand. In 'Roi Roi Binale', Garg is playing the lead character, who is a blind musician. It has 11 songs, composed by himself. The film revolves around the life of a musician and his struggle. 

The trailer showed that his character was lying senseless on a sea beach and one person was trying to wake him up, a startling coincidence with his death. The celebrated singer died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. Garg is also the producer of the Rajesh Bhuyan-directed 146-minute-long film 'Roi Roi Binale' along with his wife Garima and Shyamantak Gautam. 

The Assam cabinet on Wednesday decided that the government will hand over the state's share of GST from 'Roi Roi Binale' to Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, set up by the singer for welfare of the downtrodden. PTI

