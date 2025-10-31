HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
When Indira Gandhi rode an elephant to meet people in Bihar

Fri, 31 October 2025
10:08
Former PM Indira Gandhi meets people riding an elephant. Pic courtesy: @Jairam_Ramesh
On former prime minister Indira Gandhi's death anniversary, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday recalled how in 1977 she travelled first by car, jeep, and tractor, and then rode on an elephant to Belchhi in Bihar in an "extraordinary and spontaneous outreach to families devastated by caste atrocities". 

The Congress general secretary in-charge communications asserted that Gandhi was a person of uncommon grit, courage, perseverance, and resilience. Ramesh also pointed out that a day after her visit to the village of Belchchi she met with her then-bitterest political critic and adversary Jayaprakash Narayan in Patna. 

"Today, the nation recalls the indomitable Indira Gandhi and pays tribute on the 41st anniversary of her martyrdom. She was a person of uncommon grit, courage, perseverance, and resilience," he said.

It was on a rainy August 13, 1977, that she travelled first by car, jeep, and tractor and then rode on an elephant to the remote village of Belchhi in Bihar, Ramesh recalled. 

"This extraordinary and spontaneous outreach to families devastated by caste atrocities marked her political revival," he said. Ramesh also shared on X pictures of Gandhi on an elephant visiting Belchhi.

"Incidentally, a day later she met with her then-bitterest political critic and adversary Jayaprakash Narayan in Patna. The two had spent an hour together recalling their deep personal association over a period of four decades," Ramesh said. 

The then prime minister was assassinated by her bodyguards in New Delhi on this day in 1984. Indira Gandhi was India's first and only woman prime minister. She was born on November 19, 1917. -- PTI

