What Gopalkrishna Gandhi said on Sardar Patel...

12:49





Says Tharoor: "Of the many tributes to #SardarPatel on his 150th birth anniversary, these lines by Gopalkrishna Gandhi resonated particularly: "if the Republic of India has a spine in its life, it comes from Ambedkar's resolve. If it has a glow in its life, it comes from Nehru's light. But if it has an inner monitor, it comes from the veracity of Patel's noble soul'. India was blessed to have such a trio at the helm during those turbulent years. Pranaams to the Iron Man of India. #Sardar150."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary as only a prolific writer can: