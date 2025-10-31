HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What Gopalkrishna Gandhi said on Sardar Patel...

Fri, 31 October 2025
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary as only a prolific writer can:

Says Tharoor: "Of the many tributes to #SardarPatel on his 150th birth anniversary, these lines by Gopalkrishna Gandhi resonated particularly: "if the Republic of India has a spine in its life, it comes from Ambedkar's resolve. If it has a glow in its life, it comes from Nehru's light. But if it has an inner monitor, it comes from the veracity of Patel's noble soul'. India was blessed to have such a trio at the helm during those turbulent years. Pranaams to the Iron Man of India. #Sardar150."

