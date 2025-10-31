HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Teacher arrested in MP's Bhind for showing obscene videos to schoolgirls

Fri, 31 October 2025
Share:
01:00
image
A government school teacher was arrested on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district for allegedly showing obscene videos to girl students and touching them inappropriately, a police official said.

Three students lodged complaints at Dehat police station against teacher Ramendra Singh Kushwaha, Kotwali police station house officer (SHO) Mukesh Shakya told reporters.

"Kushwaha is accused of showing pornographic videos to girls during class and indulging in objectionable acts. The students have said the teacher threatened them when they spoke of informing their parents. These students were afraid of attending schools. Their prolonged absence raised suspicion among their families, who later learnt about the alleged misconduct after confiding in the girls," he said.

"The parents first approached the school principal, but after no concrete action was taken, they went to Dehat police station and filed a written complaint. A Class 8 student, aged 13, is the complainant in the case and her medical examination has been held. A team also visited the school to collect details from staff and management," the SHO added.

Kushwaha was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as well as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added.

Meanwhile, the district education officer has placed Kushwaha under suspension, another official said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

PIX: Jemimah slays Australia as India enter World Cup final
PIX: Jemimah slays Australia as India enter World Cup final

Jemimah Rodrigues played the innings of her life, slamming a century for the ages as India pulled off a record chase to storm into the Women's World Cup final after a five-wicket victory over defending champions Australia in Navi Mumbai...

'The greatest day in history of Indian women's cricket'
'The greatest day in history of Indian women's cricket'

Jemimah Rodrigues produced a sensational knock that included 14 fours as India pulled off the biggest successful chase in women's ODI history with nine balls to spare.

Mumbai: 17 kids held hostage for 3 hrs; captor killed
Mumbai: 17 kids held hostage for 3 hrs; captor killed

Rohit Arya, who had released a video statement during the hostage drama that went on for about an hour, was shot dead by the police when he tried to harm the children with an air gun and later died at hospital, an official said.

Former minister says he had helped Mumbai hostage-taker
Former minister says he had helped Mumbai hostage-taker

Former Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Thursday said he had given financial help to Rohit Arya, who died in a police operation earlier in the day after taking 19 people hostage in Powai area.

Desi bizman killed in Canada by stranger urinating on his car
Desi bizman killed in Canada by stranger urinating on his car

In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old Indian-origin businessman was fatally attacked after he confronted a stranger who was urinating on his car in central Edmonton, Canada.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO