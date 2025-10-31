Teacher arrested in MP's Bhind for showing obscene videos to schoolgirls

01:00

A government school teacher was arrested on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district for allegedly showing obscene videos to girl students and touching them inappropriately, a police official said.





Three students lodged complaints at Dehat police station against teacher Ramendra Singh Kushwaha, Kotwali police station house officer (SHO) Mukesh Shakya told reporters.





"Kushwaha is accused of showing pornographic videos to girls during class and indulging in objectionable acts. The students have said the teacher threatened them when they spoke of informing their parents. These students were afraid of attending schools. Their prolonged absence raised suspicion among their families, who later learnt about the alleged misconduct after confiding in the girls," he said.





"The parents first approached the school principal, but after no concrete action was taken, they went to Dehat police station and filed a written complaint. A Class 8 student, aged 13, is the complainant in the case and her medical examination has been held. A team also visited the school to collect details from staff and management," the SHO added.





Kushwaha was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as well as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added.





Meanwhile, the district education officer has placed Kushwaha under suspension, another official said. -- PTI