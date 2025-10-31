Stock markets fall for 2nd day; Sensex drops 466 points

16:51





During the day, it dropped 498.8 points or 0.59 per cent to 83,905.66. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell by 155.75 points or 0.60 per cent to 25,722.10. Foreign fund outflows, mixed corporate earnings and the lack of clarity on the US Federal Reserve's future rate action continued to hurt investor sentiment, analysts said.





From the Sensex firms, Eternal, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Trent and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards. However, Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC and State Bank of India were the gainers. -- PTI

