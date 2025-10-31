So, what does NDA promise Bihar in its election manifesto

14:23





*Opportunities for government jobs and employment for more than one crore youth.

*Guarantee of MSP for all crops for farmers.

*Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme amount to be increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 a year.

*50 lakh pucca houses to be constructed.

*One crore 'Lakhpati Didis' will be created.

*Major schools in districts will be transformed with a total allocation of Rs 5,000 crore.

*Mata Janaki's birthplace to be developed as world-class spiritual city 'Sitapuram'.

*International airports to come up in Darbhanga, Purnia and Bhagalpur. *Four cities will have Metro rail projects.

*Bihar Sports City and Centers of Excellence to be set up in every division *One factory and 10 industrial parks to be be set up in every district. *100 MSME parks and over 50,000 cottage industries to come up. *Establishment of defence corridor and Semiconductor Manufacturing Parks.

*Residential schools for SC/ST students in every division.

*Rs 2,000 per month for SC/ST students studying in higher education institutions.

*Up to Rs 10 lakh assistance for EBC category students.

*Quality free education for students from poor families from KG to PG. *Seven expressways to come up and 3,600 km of railway tracks to be modernised.

*Development of world-class Medical City, and medical colleges in every district.

*Free electricity up to 125 units for poor families.

*Expansion of social security pension scheme. -- PTI

The ruling NDA released its manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections on Friday. The polls will be held on November 6 and 11, while votes will be counted on November 14. Notable features of the manifesto: