'Smothered' bizman Hiran: NIA court denies bail to accused in Antilia bomb scare

19:00

A special National Investigation Agency court in Mumbai has refused bail to an accused in the Antilia bomb scare and businessman Mansukh Hiran murder case, saying he was the 'actual assailant who smothered the victim'.





The court said grounds of parity cited by the accused Satish Mothkuri will not apply as the co-accused released on bail by the respective courts 'were all together on different footings'.





"The role of Satish is quite serious. He is the actual assailant who smothered the victim Mansukh (Hiran), due to which, death of Mansukh is caused, which prima facie is homicidal death amounting to murder," the court held.





On February 25, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai.





Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane some days later on March 5.





In his order of October 28, details of which were made available on Friday, Special NIA Judge Chakor S Baviskar rejected Mothkuri's bail that he had filed on grounds of parity and delay in trial, among others.





The court said 'credit' for the delay in commencement of trial goes to the accused.





"Axiomatically, the trial of this case has not yet started. But for this much more credit goes to the accused themselves. One after another, this and that application is filed by this or that accused. Hence, neither the prosecution, nor the court can be blamed for delay in trial, if there be any," the court noted.





Even otherwise, considering the gravity of the offences and the role played by the accused, this ground of parity alone would not make him entitled to be released on bail, the court said.





As per the prosecution, Mothkuri actively participated in the actual commission of Hiran's murder in lieu of monetary consideration.





His presence on the murder spot has been 'established satisfactorily', the National Investigation Agency claimed, adding he dumped the victim's body into the creek/river and attempted to destroy evidence.





Besides Mothkuri, other accused in the case include dismissed policemen Sachin Waze and Pradeep Sharma. -- PTI