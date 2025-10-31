Sidda snaps at reporter over talk of DKS taking over

19:04

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday reacted sharply to a reporter who asked about a possible leadership change and dismissed speculation that his deputy D K Shivakumar could take charge in November.





The reporter sought the chief minister's reaction to reports claiming that Shivakumar had set November 21 as the date to take oath as the next CM.





"Has he (Shivakumar) told you? How did you come to know?" Siddaramaiah shot back.





When the reporter replied that he had read it in a newspaper, the chief minister retorted, "How will you see it in the newspaper? Which newspaper? I didn't see it anywhere, though I read all the newspapers."





There has been speculation about a possible leadership change as the Congress government approaches the halfway mark of its term next month -- a phase some have dubbed the 'November revolution'.





However, amid talk of a leadership change, Siddaramaiah has consistently reiterated that he will complete a full five-year term.





Speculation about a leadership change within the ruling Congress has persisted for some time, with reports suggesting a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.





There was stiff competition between the two leaders for the top post after the Assembly election results in May 2023.





The Congress high command eventually convinced Shivakumar to take up the deputy CM post.





At the time, reports indicated that a 'rotational chief minister' arrangement had been agreed upon, under which Shivakumar would take over after two and a half years.





However, the party has never officially confirmed this. -- PTI