Phones worth Rs 24 lakh stolen at Enrique concert

Fri, 31 October 2025
At least 73 mobile phones collectively worth Rs 23.85 lakh were stolen during pop singer Enrique Iglesias' jampacked concert in Mumbai, police said on Friday.

Police have registered seven first information reports (FIRs) about the thefts at the concert which took place at the MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Wednesday evening.

The minimum ticket for the concert was Rs 7,000.

The complainants in the theft cases included a makeup artist, hotelier, students, a journalist and also businessmen.

Global music sensation and Grammy Award winner, Enrique Iglesias, took thousands of fans into a sea of nostalgia with his classic hits like 'Hero' and 'Bailamos' with his debut performance in Mumbai.

The 50-year-old singer captivated over 25,000 fans with his performance spread over 90 minutes in the commercial hub of Mumbai.  -- PTI

