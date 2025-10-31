HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'NDA Bihar manifesto presser 26 seconds because its lies'

Fri, 31 October 2025
Share:
13:14
image
Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday claimed that the ruling NDA released its manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections in a press conference that lasted only 26 seconds, as they are afraid of facing questions from journalists. Addressing a press conference in Patna, Gehlot termed the NDA's manifesto a string of lies. 

He also wondered why Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and not CM Nitish Kumar, spoke about the manifesto. Was he (Kumar) not in a position to speak about it? the Congress leader asked. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh, who is also present at Gehlot's press meet, claimed that Nitish Kumar not being allowed to speak on the manifesto was a disrespect for Bihar and Biharis. 

Gehlot said, NDA leaders' press conference lasted merely 26 seconds. They were afraid of the questions that may have been asked by reporters about their governance. They should have begun their press conference with a report card of their 20-year rule, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'NDA Bihar manifesto presser 26 seconds because its lies'
LIVE! 'NDA Bihar manifesto presser 26 seconds because its lies'

2nd T20I Updates: Australia win toss, to bowl vs India
2nd T20I Updates: Australia win toss, to bowl vs India

NDA promises jobs to 1 cr youth, Rs 2000 for SC students
NDA promises jobs to 1 cr youth, Rs 2000 for SC students

The NDA released its manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, promising jobs, infrastructure development, and social welfare programs.

India, US sign 10-year defence pact amid tariffs row
India, US sign 10-year defence pact amid tariffs row

India and the US have signed a framework agreement for defence cooperation for the next 10 years, enhancing their partnership and aiming for regional stability.

Sardar Patel wanted to unite Kashmir with India, but...: Modi
Sardar Patel wanted to unite Kashmir with India, but...: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at the Statue of Unity, commemorating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary with a unity pledge and parade.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO