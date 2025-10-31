HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Let's build an excellent India: Murmu on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary

Fri, 31 October 2025
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted citizens on the birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and asked all to resolve to build a "strong, harmonious, and excellent India." Murmu said Sardar Patel was a great patriot, visionary leader and nation-builder, who accomplished the historic task of unifying the country through his unwavering resolve, indomitable courage and adept leadership. 

"His dedication and spirit of national service serve as an inspiration to us all. Let us, on the occasion of 'National Unity Day', unite together and resolve to build a strong, harmonious, and excellent India," the President said in a post on X, in Hindi. -- PTI

