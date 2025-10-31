HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
King Charles strips brother Andrew's 'prince' title

Fri, 31 October 2025
08:46
Andrew, the younger brother of Britain's King Charles III, is to lose his title of Prince and move out of the Royal Lodge on the Windsor Castle estate, Buckingham Palace has said in a statement.
 
The announcement on Thursday comes days after Andrew voluntarily relinquished the title of Duke of York and all other royal honours after a "discussion" with the monarch, amid "continued accusations" around his association with American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
However, the controversy refused to die down as British MPs took the unusual step of debating the matter of Andrew's token rent for royal lodgings.
 
"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," reads the Buckingham Palace statement.
 
"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation," it states.
 
The palace notes that the "censures" are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that Andrew continues to deny the allegations against him.
 
"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," the statement concludes.
 
The scandal-hit 65-year-old had already stopped using the "His Royal Highness (HRH)" title, having stepped back as a working royal earlier.
 
Earlier this month, he announced that all his other titles will also become inactive, even as he continued to "vigorously" deny all accusations against him.
 
As a son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, he was expected to retain the title of Prince in accordance with Letters Patent issued in 1917 by King George V, which were updated by his mother in 2012.
 
"In discussion with the King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty [Charles] and the royal family," Prince Andrew said in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on October 18.
 
"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.
 
"With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," he said at the time.
 
Andrew's ex-wife and close friend, Sarah Ferguson, will also no longer use her title of the Duchess of York but the titles of their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugiene, remain unaffected. -- PTI

