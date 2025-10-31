Jobs to 1 crore youth, promises NDA's Bihar manifesto

10:40





Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary says, "Financial and social empowerment of Extremely Backward Classes is very important. Different categories of Extremely Backward Classes will be given financial help of Rs 10 Lakhs.





"The most important thing is that under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge, we will form a high-level committee which will assess the social and financial conditions of different communities under Extremely Backward Classes and make suggestions to the govt for the upliftment of these communities.





NDA releases its manifesto for 2025 Bihar assembly elections. NDA manifesto for Bihar polls promises jobs to one crore youth, Mega Skill Centres in each Bihar district to be converted into Global Skilling Centres. If voted to power, NDA will work for making millionaire women entrepreneurs, the manifesto says.