HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jobs to 1 crore youth, promises NDA's Bihar manifesto

Fri, 31 October 2025
Share:
10:40
image
NDA releases its manifesto for 2025 Bihar assembly elections. NDA manifesto for Bihar polls promises jobs to one crore youth, Mega Skill Centres in each Bihar district to be converted into Global Skilling Centres. If voted to power, NDA will work for making millionaire women entrepreneurs, the manifesto says.  

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary says, "Financial and social empowerment of Extremely Backward Classes is very important. Different categories of Extremely Backward Classes will be given financial help of Rs 10 Lakhs.

"The most important thing is that under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge, we will form a high-level committee which will assess the social and financial conditions of different communities under Extremely Backward Classes and make suggestions to the govt for the upliftment of these communities.

"If voted to power in Bihar, NDA will give Rs 10 lakh to EBC people, form commission under chairmanship of SC judge."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jobs to 1 crore youth, promises NDA's Bihar manifesto
LIVE! Jobs to 1 crore youth, promises NDA's Bihar manifesto

Man India Forgot Has Taken India To A World Cup Final
Man India Forgot Has Taken India To A World Cup Final

The man who never played for India has taken India to an ICC Women's World Cup final.

Sardar Patel, The Man Who United India
Sardar Patel, The Man Who United India

The rising tide of Indian nationalism meant that the people of princely states now were keen to become a part of a united and integrated India rather than remain subjects of a princely state.The Congress too supported the people's wish...

'If she doesn't...': US VP hopes wife Usha 'comes to Christ'
'If she doesn't...': US VP hopes wife Usha 'comes to Christ'

Vance's remarks drew applause from the conservative audience at the event and highlighted the couple's approach to balancing faith, family, and personal belief.

US deported 2,790 Indians in 2025 so far: Govt
US deported 2,790 Indians in 2025 so far: Govt

"From the UK side, this year we have had around 100 Indian nationals who have been deported after their nationality was duly verified by us," Jaiswal said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO