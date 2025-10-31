India's oil purchases guided by market dynamics: MEA

09:53





Addressing the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India's position on energy sourcing remains unchanged and is guided by national interests.





"Our decisions regarding oil purchases are guided by market dynamics -- the fluctuations and changes that occur in the global market. Our approach to sourcing fuel is shaped by our responsibility to provide energy to our people -- to ensure that fuel is available at affordable prices, so that the needs of our 1.4 billion (that is, 140 crore) citizens can be met."





The comments were made in response to questions about whether the latest American sanctions on Russian oil companies would affect India's imports. Jaiswal said India would continue to make decisions that reflect the evolving global dynamics, but remain focused on energy affordability and security.





Earlier this month, the US Department of the Treasury announced sanctions on Russia's two largest oil firms, Rosneft and Lukoil, aiming to cut off key sources of revenue that fund Moscow's war in Ukraine. The sanctions freeze assets in the US and restrict American entities from doing business with the companies or their subsidiaries. "Given President Putin's refusal to end this senseless war, Treasury is sanctioning Russia's two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin's war machine," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.





Responding to a question on how the sanctions might affect India's partnership with Moscow as Russian President Putin is scheduled to visit India in December for summit, Jaiswal underlined that India-Russia relations remain important and multifaceted. -- ANI

India on Thursday reaffirmed that its energy decisions will continue to prioritise securing affordable fuel for its 1.4 billion citizens, following the United States' recent sanctions on Russia's top oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil.