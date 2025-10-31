HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Human sacrifice? Severed head of newborn found in J'khand

Fri, 31 October 2025
Share:
15:02
Representational image
Representational image
The severed head of a newborn baby was found near a cremation ground in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said on Friday. It appears that the head belonged to a newborn that is three to four days old. 

The police recovered the head on Thursday evening from the cremation ground near the Tedhwa Bridge, located in the Medininagar Town police station limits, the officer said. The baby's torso has not been found. Jyotilal Rajwar, the in-charge of the Medininagar Town police station, said, "The police are investigating the matter, and efforts are underway to recover the torso."

He said that the police are scrutinising data from all hospitals in the area to determine how many babies were born in the last three to four days and where they are currently located. 

Asked if the baby was sacrificed, Rajwar said investigations are going on several fronts, although no evidence related to it has been found so far. The head has been taken into custody, and once the torso is recovered, postmortem examination of the body will be conducted. He said that an FIR will be registered in the case, and further action will be taken. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Human sacrifice? Severed head of newborn found in J'khand
LIVE! Human sacrifice? Severed head of newborn found in J'khand

2nd T20I Updates: Abhishek gets to 23-ball 50
2nd T20I Updates: Abhishek gets to 23-ball 50

In my opinion RSS should be..: Kharge cites Patel's letter
In my opinion RSS should be..: Kharge cites Patel's letter

Noting that today is the birth anniversary of Patel and death anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the Congress president said these two great leaders -- "iron man" and "iron lady" -- made a big contribution to the country...

NDA promises jobs to 1 cr youth, Rs 2000 for SC students
NDA promises jobs to 1 cr youth, Rs 2000 for SC students

The NDA released its manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, promising jobs, infrastructure development, and social welfare programs.

Mumbai shocker: Doctor stabbed by girlfriend's brother
Mumbai shocker: Doctor stabbed by girlfriend's brother

A 26-year-old doctor at KEM hospital in Mumbai was attacked with a knife by three individuals, including the brother of his girlfriend, due to their relationship.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO