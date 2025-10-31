HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gaurav Gogoi 100% Pakistani agent, alleges Assam CM

Fri, 31 October 2025
21:03
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday alleged that state Congress president and MP Gaurav Gogoi is a 'Pakistani agent, planted by foreign power'.

Sarma and the Bharatiya Janata Party have been alleging Pakistani links of Gogoi through his British wife, which has been denied by the Congress leader.

"Gaurav Gogoi is a Pakistani agent, he is purely that. He has been planted by foreign power in our country," Sarma told reporters in Guwahati on the sidelines of a programme.

Gogoi had earlier claimed that the allegations levelled by the CM were like a 'C-grade Bollywood film', which is going to flop as the people of Assam understand everything.

Sarma also said he will reveal the 'evidence' against Gogoi once the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's death is completed.

"I am not convening a press conference now to share the evidence, as some will say the Zubeen Garg issue is being diverted," he said. -- PTI

