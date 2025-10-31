HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Former Rediff journalist awarded for improving press freedom

Fri, 31 October 2025
The Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) has presented two researchers from Bournemouth University with the SLAJ President's Award (2025) for 'Contributions to Journalism in Sierra Leone'. 

The award is in recognition of several projects that Professors Chindhu Sreedharan and Einar Thorsen have carried out in the country during a five-year partnership spanning journalism policy, training and reforming the relationship between the media and the security agencies. Read more here. 

Chindhu Sreedharan is a former Rediff journalist. 

