HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

EC seeks report on murder of Jan Suraaj supporter

Fri, 31 October 2025
Share:
20:18
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
The Election Commission on Friday sought a report from the Bihar director general of police on the murder of a Jan Suraaj Party supporter in Mokama which led to a flare up in the area, officials said.

Ahead of assembly polls, tension has gripped Mokama after the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dularchand Yadav.

On Friday, stones were pelted at the car of Veena Devi, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) candidate from Mokama.

The DGP has been asked to provide a detailed report at the earliest to the poll authority.

The state goes to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, while votes will be counted on November 14.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC seeks report on murder of Jan Suraaj supporter
LIVE! EC seeks report on murder of Jan Suraaj supporter

Rohit Arya hired a videographer to shoot hostage drama
Rohit Arya hired a videographer to shoot hostage drama

A man posing as a filmmaker took 17 children and two adults hostage in a Mumbai studio before being shot dead by police. A videographer who worked with the man recounted the events leading up to the tragedy.

Two men from Haryana 'tortured' in Iran by 'donkers'
Two men from Haryana 'tortured' in Iran by 'donkers'

Two men from Karnal in Haryana who left the country after being promised jobs in Spain were taken via a 'donkey route' and are now being 'tortured' in Iran over ransom demands, their families claimed.

Sardar Patel, The Man Who United India
Sardar Patel, The Man Who United India

The rising tide of Indian nationalism meant that the people of princely states now were keen to become a part of a united and integrated India rather than remain subjects of a princely state.The Congress too supported the people's wish...

SEE: Superstar Jemimah's emotional dressing room speech
SEE: Superstar Jemimah's emotional dressing room speech

Following the win, emotions were high in the dressing room and the player-of-the-match Rodrigues gave a soul-stirring talk to her teammates.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO