EC seeks report on murder of Jan Suraaj supporter

20:18

The Election Commission on Friday sought a report from the Bihar director general of police on the murder of a Jan Suraaj Party supporter in Mokama which led to a flare up in the area, officials said.





Ahead of assembly polls, tension has gripped Mokama after the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dularchand Yadav.





On Friday, stones were pelted at the car of Veena Devi, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) candidate from Mokama.





The DGP has been asked to provide a detailed report at the earliest to the poll authority.





The state goes to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, while votes will be counted on November 14. -- PTI