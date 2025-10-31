HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cyclone Montha: At least six dead in Telangana

Fri, 31 October 2025
17:01
At least six persons died in separate rain-related incidents after heavy rains lashed different parts of Telangana due to the impact of Cyclone 'Montha' on October 29, police and district officials said on Friday. 

A husband and wife were washed away while trying to cross an overflowing stream on a two-wheeler in Siddipet district and their bodies were traced on Friday, police said. 

In another incident, a woman died after being swept away in floodwaters in Jangaon district, a district official said. In other incidents, a man died when a road-side tree uprooted and fell on him while riding a bike in Suryapet district and an elderly woman died in a wall collapse incident in Mahabubabad district. 

A man in his mid 60s, who was bed-ridden, died when flood water entered his house in Warangal, officials further said. There were some more incidents wherein people went missing after getting swept away in floodwaters. Heavy rains on October 29 led to waterlogging of roads and inundation of low-lying areas at several places in Warangal, Hanamakonda, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda and Siddipet districts. PTI

