'Cong enabled anti-Sikh riots, parents rescued by Hindus'

He said that institutions meant to uphold the law surrendered their conscience and allowed the violence to continue.





"Congress leaders were seen leading mobs outside Gurdwaras, as even police stood watching. The very institutions meant to uphold law and order surrendered their conscience and allowed a free hand to these leaders," Puri posted on X.





He alleged that a meeting was held at the residence of a Congress MLA, where they decided to "teach a lesson" to Sikhs. He further stated that the actions of Congress leaders were corroborated by the Nanavati Commission of 2005.





"At a Congress MLA's house, leaders met and decided that Sikhs 'must be taught a lesson'. Inflammable powder and chemicals were procured from factories and handed to mobs. Years later, all this was corroborated by the Nanavati Commission (2005) which very clearly said how 'There is credible evidence against Congress(I) leaders who led mobs and provoked attacks'," Puri said.





The Union Minister said that Congress enabled the massacre against Sikhs and protected the perpetrators.





"Even their own report confirmed what survivors always knew. Congress did not fail to stop the massacre. It enabled it. Later, Congress shamelessly went to deny the Anti-Sikh violence for decades. They protected the perpetrators, and gave them plum postings (even party tickets to contest elections) as rewards," Puri said.Puri recalled the horrors of 1984 violence against the Sikh community, saying that the violence came close to his house in Hauz Khas.Puri informed that his parents, who lived in a DDA flat, were rescued in time by his friend.





"Like all other members of my Sikh Sangat this violence also came close to my house. I was then a young first secretary posted in Geneva at that time and was extremely worried about the safety and wellbeing of my parents who lived in a DDA flat in SFS, Hauz Khas. They were rescued in time by my Hindu friend and taken to my grandparents' first floor house in Khan Market even as unimaginable violence raged across Delhi and several other cities," Puri posted on X.





Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Puri said that one must value the era of inclusive development and peace. He asserted that India keeps its minorities safe and ensures development for all without discrimination. -- ANI

