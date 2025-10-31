HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bengaluru: University professor arrested for harassment, extortion

Fri, 31 October 2025
18:55
A professor at Bengaluru University has been arrested after a 37-year-old woman accused him of 'sustained sexual harassment, intimidation, and extortion attempts', police said on Friday.

The accused, B C Mylarappa, was arrested following a complaint filed by the woman at the Basaveshwaranagar police station on October 9, they said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the professor harassed her for several months and repeatedly threatened her, demanding Rs 1.5 crore, police said.

According to the FIR, the woman had known the professor since 2022, when she worked at the Karnataka State Harijan Sevak Sangh in Sadashivanagar, which he managed.

After her husband's death in December 2024, she said the professor began assisting her with a property dispute and a police case.

Initially, Mylarappa appeared supportive but later began 'harassing' her and interfering in her personal and family matters, she alleged.

The complainant alleged that the professor tried to make her sign documents blaming her family's lawyer for any future mishap.

When she refused, he allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted her, snatched her phone, and made false allegations to her brother living abroad. 

The FIR further stated that the woman began receiving threatening calls and WhatsApp messages from a woman identified as Jayamma, who claimed to represent a women's organisation.

Jayamma allegedly spread false rumours maligning the complainant's character by linking her name to her family advocate, it said.

The victim also alleged that Mylarappa continued to visit her Basaveshwaranagar residence, rang the doorbell for hours, sent abusive messages, and threatened to ruin her reputation unless she 'co-operated' or paid him Rs 1.5 crore.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case against Mylarappa and Jayamma under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the relevant Act, police said.

"We have arrested the professor. Two cases have been filed against him -- one pertains to harassing the woman and the other to creating a disturbance. After the first case was filed, the professor went to the victim's house and her lawyer's house in anger and caused a disturbance," a senior police officer said.

Jayamma's involvement is under scrutiny, and necessary action will be taken, he added.   -- PTI

