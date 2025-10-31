HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengaluru: Teenage daughter, her friends kill woman; stage suicide

Fri, 31 October 2025
Share:
22:48
image
A 17-year-old girl, along with her male friends, allegedly killed her mother and staged the crime as a suicide at their home in Uttarahalli, police said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Netravathi (35), worked as a helper at a loan recovery firm, they said.

The incident occurred on October 25. When the girl went missing from home soon after her mother's death, Netravathi's sister grew suspicious and filed a complaint at the Subramanyapura police station, following which a murder case was registered, police said.

During the investigation, police found that the minors had strangled Netravathi to death with a towel and then hanged her body from a ceiling fan using a saree to make it appear as a suicide before fleeing, a senior police officer said.

Citing preliminary findings, the officer said Netravathi had recently discovered that her daughter was in a relationship with a boy who frequently visited their house.

She had objected to it and warned him to stay away. The two had met through the girl's cousin, the officer added.

"The girl herself was involved in the murder, which was plotted by her boyfriend after they were caught spending time together at home on the same day," the officer said.

Police apprehended five minors -- the girl and her four male friends -- in connection with the crime and sent them to a juvenile home, officials added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! The cop who fired at Mumbai hostage-taker speaks
LIVE! The cop who fired at Mumbai hostage-taker speaks

Rohit Arya hired a videographer to shoot hostage drama
Rohit Arya hired a videographer to shoot hostage drama

A man posing as a filmmaker took 17 children and two adults hostage in a Mumbai studio before being shot dead by police. A videographer who worked with the man recounted the events leading up to the tragedy.

Two men from Haryana 'tortured' in Iran by 'donkers'
Two men from Haryana 'tortured' in Iran by 'donkers'

Two men from Karnal in Haryana who left the country after being promised jobs in Spain were taken via a 'donkey route' and are now being 'tortured' in Iran over ransom demands, their families claimed.

Sardar Patel, The Man Who United India
Sardar Patel, The Man Who United India

The rising tide of Indian nationalism meant that the people of princely states now were keen to become a part of a united and integrated India rather than remain subjects of a princely state.The Congress too supported the people's wish...

SEE: Superstar Jemimah's emotional dressing room speech
SEE: Superstar Jemimah's emotional dressing room speech

Following the win, emotions were high in the dressing room and the player-of-the-match Rodrigues gave a soul-stirring talk to her teammates.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO