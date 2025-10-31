Bengaluru: Teenage daughter, her friends kill woman; stage suicide

22:48

A 17-year-old girl, along with her male friends, allegedly killed her mother and staged the crime as a suicide at their home in Uttarahalli, police said on Friday.





The deceased, identified as Netravathi (35), worked as a helper at a loan recovery firm, they said.





The incident occurred on October 25. When the girl went missing from home soon after her mother's death, Netravathi's sister grew suspicious and filed a complaint at the Subramanyapura police station, following which a murder case was registered, police said.





During the investigation, police found that the minors had strangled Netravathi to death with a towel and then hanged her body from a ceiling fan using a saree to make it appear as a suicide before fleeing, a senior police officer said.





Citing preliminary findings, the officer said Netravathi had recently discovered that her daughter was in a relationship with a boy who frequently visited their house.





She had objected to it and warned him to stay away. The two had met through the girl's cousin, the officer added.





"The girl herself was involved in the murder, which was plotted by her boyfriend after they were caught spending time together at home on the same day," the officer said.





Police apprehended five minors -- the girl and her four male friends -- in connection with the crime and sent them to a juvenile home, officials added. -- PTI