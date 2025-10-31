HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Below-normal temperatures expected in November: IMD

Fri, 31 October 2025
18:53
Large parts of the country, including northwest, central and western India, are likely to experience below-normal maximum temperatures in November, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

However, above-normal minimum temperatures are expected across most regions, except for some areas in the northwest.

At an online press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that while below-normal maximum temperatures are forecast for most parts of the country in November, the western Himalayan region, the Himalayan foothills, much of northeast India, and parts of the southern peninsula are likely to witness above-normal maximum temperatures. 

"Above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except some areas in northwest India, where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are expected," he said.

Mohapatra said that weak La Nina conditions are prevailing over the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

La Nina conditions are likely to persist through December 2025 to February 2026, with a transition to ENSO-neutral expected during January-March (55 per cent probability), he added.

The IMD chief said normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of the country, except for some areas in northwest India and the southern peninsula, where below-normal rainfall is expected in November.

Earlier, the IMD had said that most regions are expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the October-December period, while parts of northwest India may see normal to below-normal showers.

India received 112.1 mm of rainfall in October, 49 per cent above normal and the second highest since 2001, Mohapatra said.

He attributed the high rainfall to the development of four low-pressure systems, two of which intensified into cyclonic storms, along with four Western Disturbances over north India.  -- PTI

