Assam Police receives post-mortem, toxicology reports from Singapore in Zubeen death case

Fri, 31 October 2025
23:34
image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the Singapore authorities have sent singer Zubeen Garg's post-mortem and toxicology reports to the state police.

He maintained that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing Garg's death, has made substantial progress and will submit the chargesheet in court within the stipulated time.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Guwahati, Sarma said, "When our SIT visited Singapore, they had assured of cooperation. Today, Singapore has formally sent the post-mortem and toxicology reports, and their guidelines related to sea under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT)."

The 52-year-old singer-composer had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

The 10-member SIT has arrested seven persons so far, who are all currently in judicial custody.

Sarma, who is also the state's home minister, asserted that the SIT will submit the chargesheet within the stipulated 90-day period.

"They have already made substantial progress. As per my brief, the SIT is absolutely confident about ensuring justice for Zubeen... When it submits the chargesheet by December 17, people will appreciate their work," he said.

The chief minister also said that while the state government is fully committed to probing Garg's death case, it will not allow attention to be diverted from other 'issues' in the state.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Sarma said, "They want Assam to be a part of Bangladesh. That is why they sing Bangladesh's national anthem and also try to justify it."

The Assam government had recently instructed the authorities concerned to probe into the alleged singing of Bangladesh's national anthem at a meeting of the Congress Seva Dal in Sribhumi district.

Sarma said 'Love jihad' and encroachment are issues of concern for the state, and these will remain a priority for the government along with Garg's case. -- PTI

