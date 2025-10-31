HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

5 terror suspects held in Rajasthan

Fri, 31 October 2025
Share:
21:51
image
The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained five individuals from various parts of the state on Friday morning for questioning, following suspicions regarding their activities, officials said.

According to police, the ATS had been closely monitoring several individuals.

Based on recent intelligence and observed suspicious behaviour, coordinated raids were conducted across multiple districts in the early hours.

Those brought to Jaipur for questioning were identified as Usama Umar (25) from Barmer; Masood from Jodhpur; Mohammad Ayub from Pipad, Jodhpur; Mohammad Junaid from Karauli and Basir from Barmer.

IG ATS Vikas Kumar said the activities of these individuals appeared suspicious, adding that they have been taken to the ATS headquarters in Jaipur for further questioning.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! The cop who fired at Mumbai hostage-taker speaks
LIVE! The cop who fired at Mumbai hostage-taker speaks

Rohit Arya hired a videographer to shoot hostage drama
Rohit Arya hired a videographer to shoot hostage drama

A man posing as a filmmaker took 17 children and two adults hostage in a Mumbai studio before being shot dead by police. A videographer who worked with the man recounted the events leading up to the tragedy.

Two men from Haryana 'tortured' in Iran by 'donkers'
Two men from Haryana 'tortured' in Iran by 'donkers'

Two men from Karnal in Haryana who left the country after being promised jobs in Spain were taken via a 'donkey route' and are now being 'tortured' in Iran over ransom demands, their families claimed.

Sardar Patel, The Man Who United India
Sardar Patel, The Man Who United India

The rising tide of Indian nationalism meant that the people of princely states now were keen to become a part of a united and integrated India rather than remain subjects of a princely state.The Congress too supported the people's wish...

SEE: Superstar Jemimah's emotional dressing room speech
SEE: Superstar Jemimah's emotional dressing room speech

Following the win, emotions were high in the dressing room and the player-of-the-match Rodrigues gave a soul-stirring talk to her teammates.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO