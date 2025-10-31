4 Firms Get Rare Earth Magnet Licenses From China

11:28





At least four companies -- Continental India, DE Diamond, Hitachi, and Jay Ushin -- have secured the necessary Chinese licences, according to sources. They submitted end-user certificates required under Beijing's export control regime, ensuring the materials will not be diverted to the United States or used for defence production.





Jaiswal also noted that the US has granted India a six-month waiver, effective October 29, from sanctions on the Chabahar port project in Iran, where India has played a central role in development.





On trade negotiations, he said New Delhi remains 'engaged with the US on finalising the trade deal'. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met earlier this week on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, where discussions are believed to have touched on the pending trade deal.





Jaiswal also told reporters India is assessing how Thursday's understanding between Washington and Beijing on rare earths might affect its own interests.





These comments came hours after US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Busan, South Korea, where Beijing agreed to delay by a year the introduction of its latest round of rare earth export restrictions, originally slated to take effect on November 8.The four aforementioned firms granted import licences are key suppliers to the Indian automobile industry, which has been hit hard by China's curbs on exports of rare earth materials -- essential components in electric vehicles, wind turbines, smartphones, aircraft and weapons systems.





New Delhi had raised the issue during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India in August, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Xi in Tianjin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. China had then promised to resume exports of rare earths and fertilisers, later seeking end-use certification from Indian buyers.





Jaiswal said the government is also examining the implications of recent US sanctions on Russian energy giants Lukoil and Rosneft.





"Our decisions naturally take into account the evolving dynamics of the global market," he said, adding that India's energy policy is driven by the need to "secure affordable energy from diverse sources to meet the energy security needs of our 1.4 billion people."





In a related comment, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that India had been 'very good' on reducing oil imports from Russia, while noting that China continues to purchase large volumes. Trump said Xi has been 'buying oil from Russia for a long time. It takes care of a big part of China. And, you know, I can say India's been very good on that front."





-- Archis Mohan, Business Standard

Some companies in India have received licences to import rare earth magnets (REMs) from China, said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at his weekly media briefing on Thursday.