15% of deaths in Delhi in 2023 linked to air pollution

Fri, 31 October 2025
15:59
Air pollution remains the single largest health risk for people in Delhi, accounting for nearly 15 per cent of all deaths in 2023, according to an analysis of the latest Global Burden of Disease (GBD) data. 

The analysis of the GBD 2023 data, released earlier this month, by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), found that exposure to ambient particulate matter pollution led to an estimated 17,188 deaths in Delhi in 2023. This means one in every seven deaths in the city was linked to polluted air. The central government, however, has maintained that there is no conclusive data available to establish a direct correlation between air pollution and deaths. 

The GBD study is one of the world's most comprehensive research projects that measures how people die and what makes them sick, across all countries, age groups and causes.

Following air pollution, other major risk factors contributing to deaths in Delhi in 2023 were high systolic blood pressure (14,874 deaths or 12.5 per cent), high fasting plasma glucose or diabetes (10,653 deaths or 9 per cent), high cholesterol (7,267 deaths or 6 per cent), and high body-mass index (6,698 deaths or 5.6 per cent). -- PTI

