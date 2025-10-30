'Why doesn't PM call Trump and say "you're lying'''

17:43





Speaking to ANI, Shrinate asked why PM Modi does not call Trump and tell him he is lying, despite his repeated claims.





"Donald Trump has said 61 times that he is the one who did the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He also said that seven jets were shot down. Why is this country's Prime Minister silent? The Prime Minister of this country congratulated Trump in eight languages for the Gaza ceasefire, but he couldn't utter a single word. Why doesn't he call Trump by name and say, Trump, you're lying...Indira Gandhi looked America in the eye and said I will tear Pakistan into two pieces," the Congress leader said.





This comes after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday again claimed that he intervened to stop a potential war between India and Pakistan following India's Operation Sindoor.





Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEOs Luncheon in Gyeongju, South Korea, Trump claimed that his mediation had prevented hostilities between the two nuclear-armed nations earlier this year. -- PTI

