HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Why doesn't PM call Trump and say "you're lying'''

Thu, 30 October 2025
Share:
17:43
image
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of remaining silent after US President Donald Trump repeatedly claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to ANI, Shrinate asked why PM Modi does not call Trump and tell him he is lying, despite his repeated claims.

"Donald Trump has said 61 times that he is the one who did the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He also said that seven jets were shot down. Why is this country's Prime Minister silent? The Prime Minister of this country congratulated Trump in eight languages for the Gaza ceasefire, but he couldn't utter a single word. Why doesn't he call Trump by name and say, Trump, you're lying...Indira Gandhi looked America in the eye and said I will tear Pakistan into two pieces," the Congress leader said.

This comes after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday again claimed that he intervened to stop a potential war between India and Pakistan following India's Operation Sindoor.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEOs Luncheon in Gyeongju, South Korea, Trump claimed that his mediation had prevented hostilities between the two nuclear-armed nations earlier this year. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Man holds 17 teens hostage after auditions in Mumbai
Man holds 17 teens hostage after auditions in Mumbai

Mumbai police safely rescued 19 individuals, including 17 teenagers, who were held hostage in a Powai studio. The suspect, Rohit Arya, was taken into custody after an hour-long standoff.

LIVE! 'Why doesn't PM call Trump and say you're lying'''
LIVE! 'Why doesn't PM call Trump and say "you're lying'''

Will Nitish not be Bihar CM? Amit Shah drops big hint
Will Nitish not be Bihar CM? Amit Shah drops big hint

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, a former state Bharatiya Janata Party president, would be made 'big man' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the assembly polls.

Maha farmers get Rs 3 as compensation for crop loss
Maha farmers get Rs 3 as compensation for crop loss

Farmers in some villages of Maharashtra's Akola district claimed to have received as little as Rs 3 and Rs 21 as compensation under a central insurance scheme for the crop losses they suffered due to heavy rains, and called the aid as...

Grieving father's viral post leads to cops' suspension
Grieving father's viral post leads to cops' suspension

A police sub-inspector and a constable in Bengaluru have been suspended following a viral social media post by a grieving father alleging harassment and corruption after his daughter's death.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO