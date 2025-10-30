HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Telangana rains: 2,000 people shifted to shelter homes

Thu, 30 October 2025
15:38
Nearly 2,000 people were shifted to shelter homes in Warangal and Hanamakonda districts following heavy rains that lashed different parts of Telangana on October 29 due to the impact of severe cyclonic storm 'Montha', officials said on Thursday.

The downpour inundated several localities and led to waterlogging on roads in different areas in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamakonda and Kaizpet dirupting normal life. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials to speed up relief operations in the flood-affected areas in Warangal. 

He instructed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to dispatch SDRF teams and the required number of boats there, an official release said. The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) said that the Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel shifted people from low-lying areas to shelter homes. 

"#Floodshelter homes arranged in 9 places in Warangal and 4 places in Hanamkonda to accommodate people in low lying areas. GWMC sanitation staff and DRF team swiftly shifted almost 2000 people to shelter homes," the GWMC said in a post on 'X'. 

Some residents in low-lying areas in the affected places in Warangal said water had entered their houses and requested the authorities to take up immediate remedial measures, including construction of side walls around nalas (drainage). TV visuals showed some cars being submerged in colonies. -- PTI

