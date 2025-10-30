Shah to release NDA manifesto for Bihar today

11:03

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah will release the ruling NDA's manifesto today in Patna.





The manifesto is likely to focus women and youth and highlight the development works of chief minister Nitish Kumar in the last 20 years.





According to BJP sources, top leaders of allies including LJP(R) chief and union minister Chirag Paswan and HAM founder and union ninister Jitan Ram Manjhi will attend the event.





Early this week, the mahagathbandhan released its manifesto, titled --Tejashwi Paran -- that promised a government job in each family in the state and Mai Behan Yojna for women.





MI Khan in Patna