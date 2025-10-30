HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex tanks 593 points hit by foreign fund outflows

Thu, 30 October 2025
Equity markets fell sharply on Thursday, with the Sensex tumbling 592.67 points and the Nifty declining to 25,877.85 level, as fresh foreign fund outflows and no clarity on the future course of rate action by the US Federal Reserve dampened investors' sentiment. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 592.67 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 84,404.46. During the day, it dropped 684.48 points or 0.80 per cent to 84,312.65. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 176.05 points or 0.68 per cent to 25,877.85. 

From the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were among the major laggards. However, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement and Maruti were among the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Man holds 17 teens hostage after auditions in Mumbai
Man holds 17 teens hostage after auditions in Mumbai

Mumbai police safely rescued 19 individuals, including 17 teenagers, who were held hostage in a Powai studio. The suspect, Rohit Arya, was taken into custody after an hour-long standoff.

LIVE! 'Why doesn't PM call Trump and say you're lying'''
LIVE! 'Why doesn't PM call Trump and say "you're lying'''

Will Nitish not be Bihar CM? Amit Shah drops big hint
Will Nitish not be Bihar CM? Amit Shah drops big hint

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, a former state Bharatiya Janata Party president, would be made 'big man' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the assembly polls.

Maha farmers get Rs 3 as compensation for crop loss
Maha farmers get Rs 3 as compensation for crop loss

Farmers in some villages of Maharashtra's Akola district claimed to have received as little as Rs 3 and Rs 21 as compensation under a central insurance scheme for the crop losses they suffered due to heavy rains, and called the aid as...

Grieving father's viral post leads to cops' suspension
Grieving father's viral post leads to cops' suspension

A police sub-inspector and a constable in Bengaluru have been suspended following a viral social media post by a grieving father alleging harassment and corruption after his daughter's death.

