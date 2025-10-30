Sensex tanks 593 points hit by foreign fund outflows

17:05





The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 592.67 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 84,404.46. During the day, it dropped 684.48 points or 0.80 per cent to 84,312.65. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 176.05 points or 0.68 per cent to 25,877.85.





From the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were among the major laggards. However, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement and Maruti were among the gainers. -- PTI

Equity markets fell sharply on Thursday, with the Sensex tumbling 592.67 points and the Nifty declining to 25,877.85 level, as fresh foreign fund outflows and no clarity on the future course of rate action by the US Federal Reserve dampened investors' sentiment.