RJD-Congress manifesto is a rate list: Modi

14:37





The PM emphasised that the real motive behind every announcement is extortion, ransom, looting and plundering, and corruption.





"The leaders of 'Jungle Raj' are constantly misleading you, luring you. RJD's declaration, Congress's manifesto is not a manifesto. They have revealed their rate list. The real motive behind their every declaration is extortion, ransom, loot, corruption, all this...", the Prime Minister said while addressing a rally in Chhapra. Recalling the Champa Biswas case, the Prime Minister asserted that if today's youth knew the reality of the incident, it would make them shudder.





He stressed that RJD had turned the Chief Minister's office into a place of mafia. "In Bihar in 1998, what happened to the wife of a Dalit IAS officer will make today's youth shudder if they learn about it. The wife of the Dalit IAS officer had written a letter to the Governor revealing that RJD goons had raped her for several days and had not spared other women in the family either, torturing them as well. During the RJD government, even the Chief Minister's office had turned into an office of mafias," PM Modi said.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Congress for insulting the people of Bihar in other states, recalling the incident of former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's statement in 2022, which also marked the presence of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp attack at the Mahagathbandhan, stating that the alliance has not released its manifesto but "ratelist".